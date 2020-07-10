Vanessa Hudgens' 'The Princess Switch' Sequel Sets Premiere Date, Plus a Third Movie Is Coming

Thought two Vanessa Hudgens were enough, think again! You're about to get three.

Hudgens returns for the sequel to Netflix's 2018 royal holiday film, The Princess Switch, where she played a pair of lookalikes -- Duchess Margaret Delacourt and talented baker Stacy DeNovo. In this year's The Princess Switch: Switched Again (A+ on the title, guys!), she'll be adding a third character to the mix, Margaret's party girl cousin Fiona. The sequel will drop Thursday, Nov. 19, Netflix announced Wednesday as part of its Christmas slate.

Additionally, Netflix has given an early greenlight to a third movie in the Princess Switch franchise. While plot details have not been revealed, we're taking an educated guess and betting that Hudgens will be introducing a fourth lookalike in that one.

Production on the third film is set to begin in Scotland later this year and will drop during the holidays in 2021.

In The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the story kicks off when Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia (also Hudgens) to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona (yup, Hudgens again), a third lookalike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Also returning from the first movie are Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar. Hudgens adds a producer title for the sequel, as well as the third movie.

Check out the first photos from The Princess Switch: Switched Again below and get ready for a triple dose of Hudgens!

The Princess Switch is streaming now on Netflix. The Princess Switch: Switched Again drops Thursday, Nov. 19.

