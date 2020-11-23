Vanessa Hudgens Cozies Up to MLB Player Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens might just have a new man in her life this holiday season! The 31-year-old Princess Switch: Switched Again actress was spotted with her arms wrapped around MLB player Cole Tucker over the weekend.

The 24-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates player was standing outside with Hudgens waiting for their car after a dinner date at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles.

Hudgens wore a chic little black dress and plaid tights with an oversized gray sweater and a black beanie. She also had a black face mask pulled down on her chin as they waited outside.

Tucker rocked an orange beanie over his long curly locks, fitted jeans and a navy hoodie.

Hudgens teased the romantic evening on her Instagram account, sharing a shot of herself holding up a pink rose in front of the camera with the caption, "Date night 💖"

ET recently spoke with Hudgens, where she opened up about being ready to get back in the dating game following her January split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

"Your girl's open," she quipped to ET of dating. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Prior to Butler, Hudgens dated her High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron, from 2005 to late 2010.