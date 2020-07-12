Vanessa Hudgens Channels Posh Spice in Little Black Dress at MTV Movie & TV Awards: GOAT

Vanessa Hudgens came to slay! The 31-year-old actress served up a sleek look as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Hudgens is set to host the 90-minute special, which will pay tribute to major moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now, feature exciting celeb appearances, and honor "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

For the occasion, Hudgens slipped into a strapless black mini dress by Versace. She accessorized her look with gold jewelry and black pumps, and wore her hair in a sleek, straight bob (giving off major Posh Spice vibes!). The stunning look is one of several Hudgens is expected to show off throughout the evening.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

The actress has a lot on her plate, but recently told ET that she's ready to get back into the dating game following her split from Austin Butler. Hudgens was spotted cozying up to MLB player Cole Tucker last month.

"Your girl's open," Hudgens told ET. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

See more on Hudgens in the video below.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.