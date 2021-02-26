Vanessa Bryant Responds After Kyrie Irving Suggests Kobe Bryant's Image Be the NBA's New Logo

Vanessa Bryant is on board. Over a year after Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash, there's a renewed call to make the basketball legend the new official logo of the NBA.

On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to share a mocked-up proposal for a possible NBA logo showing Bryant with the league's red and blue colors in the background.

The image -- and many similar suggested images, some featuring Kobe's silhouette, mirroring the current NBA logo -- began circulating almost immediately after the Laker icon's death in Jan. 2019. It's a proposal that has gained steam and support in the subsequent year.

"Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says," Irving captioned the post. "BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

Several basketball icons and NBA pros voiced the support for the resurfaced suggestion -- including LaMelo Ball and Stephen Jackson Sr. -- and Vanessa chimed in with her appreciation as well.

Vanessa reshared Irving's post to her Instagram story and showed her support with the simple but sweet caption, "Love this."

The current NBA logo unofficially features the silhouette of NBA hall-of-famer and Lakers legend Jerry West, who has vocally supported the idea of changing the logo many times over the years and has openly stated he would support the NBA redesigning their branding image.

He has not publicly commented on the suggestion that Kobe's image become the new logo.

Meanwhile, a petition calling for the image Irving shared to be the official logo -- which was first started a year ago -- has now garnered over 3.2 million signatures as of Thursday evening.

