Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Visit Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived as a Kid

Vanessa Bryant is keeping the memory of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, alive while she travels abroad with their daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. On Monday, the 40-year-old doting mom shared a series of images on Instagram that showed the family visiting the Italian city where the Lakers legend lived when he was a kid.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old," Vanessa captioned the photos, which included one of her youngest girls posing in pink dresses in the middle of a street. The other pictures captured the essence of the coastal city, including the waterfront and tree-lined streets.

Over the past week, Vanessa has been documenting their family trip to Italy which has included stops in Matera, Panarea, Amalfi, Positano, Capri, Caltagirone, Sicily, and more. Over the weekend, she shared a hilarious video of Bianka reacting to their boat ride through the Blue Grotto.

"Tell us how you really feel, BB #echo 🥰 (w/ Daddy’s face at the end)," she wrote, referring to a snarl Bianka gave to the camera, which looked identical to Kobe.

Vanessa often lets fans in on how she is keeping the legacy of Kobe alive after he died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The accident also took the life of the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

In June, Vanessa took her daughters to Kobe's hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to visit a new mural of him and Gigi at the Tustin Playground.

"📍PHILADELPHIA📍where my husband’s love for basketball all began," she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing in front of the incredible artwork. "Today, in the historic Tustin Playground and thanks to the generous contributions of donors, fans, and friends, our foundation @mambamambacitasports opened ✨2✨more @dream_courts with @nlcharities, which were beautifully surrounded by the artwork of @Art_by_Ernel."

"I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna," Vanessa continued. "We are grateful to the City of Philadelphia, @muralarts for welcoming this project and helping to make it a reality."

In another post, Vanessa focused on the image of Gigi, writing, "❤️My Beautiful Gigi ❤️ This took my breath away. She looks so real. Thank you @art_by_ernel & team for doing such a magnificent job. 🙏🏽"

That same month, Vanessa honored her late husband on Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day, baby," she wrote, adding the hashtag "best girl dad."