Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Tour Kobe's Hall of Fame Exhibit

Kobe Bryant's family is honoring his legacy.

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Bianka and Capri, toured the late Los Angeles Laker's Hall of Fame exhibit. Vanessa posted a handful of photos from the exhibit, including one of her and her late husband's 4-year-old daughter posing in front of Kobe's jerseys. She is also seen wearing her Mambacita sweatsuit.

"Bianka at Daddy’s Hall Of Fame exhibit. ❤️," Vanessa captioned the adorable shot.

Kobe will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this coming weekend, with basketball legend Michael Jordan honoring the former Laker as he presents him for the next class of hall of famers.

She also posted one of little Capri in front of a black-and-white wall-size photo of Kobe, captioning it, "Capri at Daddy’s Hall of Fame exhibit. ❤️"

The family also held hands and watched a snippet of Kobe's Oscar-winning animated short, Dear Basketball.

"Dear Kobe, I love you. ❤️ #HallofFame #dearbasketball❤️," she wrote.

It's been more than a year since Kobe's tragic death in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The Bryant family made the decision to have Jordan present him for one of basketball's highest honors.

"Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members if recognized posthumously," the statement read.

In February 2020, Jordan tearfully paid tribute to Bryant at his memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He spoke about his relationship with him, noting that Bryant was like a little brother to him and that Kobe would text him at sometimes odd hours in the night about basketball.

"Maybe it surprises people that Kobe and I were close friends, but we were very close friends," he continued. "Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I, but I just wanted to talk about Kobe."

The 58-year-old former Chicago Bulls star recently revealed what his final text conversation with Kobe was in an interview with ESPN ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony. Referencing Jordan's tequila brand, Cincoro Tequila, Kobe wrote, “This tequila is awesome,” after Jordan sent him a bottle for the launch.

“Thank you, my brother,” Jordan responded.

