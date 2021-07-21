'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Engaged to Brock Davies

Congrats are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules star and her rugby player beau are engaged, a source confirms to ET. E! was the first to report the pair's engagement.

The news comes after Scheana was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The reality star -- who just wrapped season 9 of Vanderpump Rules -- reposted a photo of the outing on her Instagram Story.

Scheana and Brock have been dating since November 2019, and welcomed daughter Summer Moon in April.

After her daughter's birth, Scheana opened up about her difficult delivery.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome," she shared on Instagram. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai," she concluded her post. "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!"

