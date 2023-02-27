'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Shay Tears Up Over Katie Maloney Promising to Watch Her 'World Burn' (Exclusive)

Scheana Shay is not here for the war brewing between her and Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

"It's hard to watch back and see the interview bites, and see what people say about you," Scheana confesses to ET, sitting down alongside season 10 co-star Kristina Kelly at the Give Them Lala and Friends pop-up shopping experience at Shopify LA, which also featured Scheana and Kristina's brands, Viva Verano and Heartspring.

"Anyone who says that karma's gonna come and I'll watch your world burn and smile? I'm sorry, that's an evil thing to say," she continues, referencing a remark Katie made to Lala Kent about Scheana, after Scheana suggested Katie's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, pursue something romantic with Raquel Leviss.

"That's just so vile and so hurtful," Scheana says, tears filling her eyes. "As someone who suffers from OCD and fears that every day, it was just... it was really hard to watch back, so I just I know it's gonna get worse. But anyone wishing bad upon, like, my happiness and this family that I've waited my whole life for is just really upsetting."

Katie and Scheana fell out last summer while filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules, with new layers of the drama between them spilling out on social media as the episodes air. Katie dumped a series of text message receipts on her Instagram Story after Scheana claimed Katie gave her blessing to Schwartz moving on with Raquel. In the exchange, Katie accused Scheana of "using" Schwartz to "create drama" and secure a storyline for herself.

"'Cause getting married wasn't enough, right?" Scheana laughs. She and Brock Davies tied the knot in August; their nuptials will air later this season.

Katie also told Scheana, whom she called a "troll" repeatedly, she was playing the victim card and making the whole situation about herself "as usual." Scheana says that's projection.

"[That's] what she was doing," Scheana fires back, mocking Katie for calling out the fact that Scheana was a bridesmaid in her wedding to Schwartz, as if that were reason enough for Scheana to not involve herself in Schwartz's love life moving forward.

"You were [Brittany Cartwright's] maid of honor, yet you threw her aside when she had an issue," Scheana spouts; Katie recently confessed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she stopped speaking to Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, after the two pulled out of attending former castmate Stassi Schroeder's Italian wedding last May, at the last minute and under still unclear circumstances.

"It goes both ways," Scheana declares. Scheana also believes her half of the text conversation Katie blasted out into the world (then deleted) only proves she was in the right.

"I think it was still pretty clear that I was trying to do the right thing," she offers. "I don't think these receipts made it look like I was a bad person with bad intentions. I'm like, you're kind of just posting my point and proving that?"

"You literally had me convinced in Vegas that you were so far removed from this and you really were pushing -- you wanted -- him to move on," she continues, "and I was like, 'Do you want me to help? Would that help you?' And she was like, 'Yes, please. He needs to move on...'"

Scheana says once she realized Katie wanted her to back off, she did; that said, Scheana says the heart-to-heart in Las Vegas where Katie allegedly gave her blessing to a Schwartz and Raquel pairing isn't the only thing Katie's twisting the truth about.

"She lies," Scheana alleges, saying "other people" can back up her claim that Katie had sex with an old friend from high school while they were together in Sin City, despite Katie being adamant that they only kissed when Schwartz pressed her on the subject.

"She says they just made out, they did not," Scheana says. "You're not gonna make it look like I said something to Schwartz that wasn't true? She absolutely told me what happened in Vegas with this guy; she lies to Schwartz's face, but I'm not the only one who knows what happened."

Scheana has enough self-awareness to call the whole situation "messy," and she owns her part in that.

"I realize I am messy," she reiterates, "but I'm not intentionally messy, and that is what's frustrating is, people who have known me for so long -- Katie is one of them ... how do you not know my intentions were good? Was I messy in the way I spoke to Schwartz? I'm like, 'She did this, so you should do this....' because I was just trying to hype up my friend, who was down in that moment and I was like, 'No, this is what Katie said. She's moved on. She wants you to move on...' and I’m trying to hype him up."

"My delivery was a little messy, but it wasn't intentionally to hurt him or her," she continues. "These are two of my friends going through a divorce. I had offered to be there for Katie. I very rarely would get a response from her and I’ve just accepted that's who she is; but I’m like, I can't be there for you if you're not telling me what you need, and if you don't even respond to me, whereas Schwartz was down in the dumps, like, he needed a pick me up."

Scheana admits to putting more weight on the Las Vegas conversation than Katie intended it to have, but says Katie hasn't accepted any sort of apology. They currently stand nowhere in their friendship.

"She literally looks through me now and makes it impossible," she says. "I would hope that we could just be at a cordial, surface-level place."

Caught in the middle is Kristina, a familiar face to longtime Pump Rules watchers. She served as the voice of reason in the early days of SUR alley smoke breaks, but largely stepped away from the show after season 4. She rejoined the group this year because, she says, Katie needed her. The two sort-of crashed Scheana's wedding weekend, enjoying a vacation at the Mexican resort where her "I dos" took place, but not as invited guests, per Scheana.

"Oh, it was awkward," Kristina confesses. "I feel like I've been trying to give people at this point-- like, I’m about to be a mom, and I just want to give people chances more, and just sort of hear people out and just sort of feel like everyone is a good person."

"Scheana means well," she adds, "but I definitely feel like I’m in the middle, because Katie is one of my oldest friends and I feel for her. She went through a lot this season; you know, at the end of the day, I don't think anyone enjoys watching someone that they know, even if they're just in the group, hook up with their ex. Like, no one likes to see that. That's why I think that's just hard for her."

It should all make for a very interesting, and likely intense reunion, which will tape later this year. Hopefully it's not too stressful for mom-to-be Kristina, who's expecting her first child, a boy. She's a little behind the baby boom of the Vander-crew, many of whom welcomed their first kids in 2020 and 2021, Scheana included. Kristina says she's "convincing" all her pals to try for baby No. 2, so her little guy has a playmate, but Scheana's not sold.

"Never say never, but let's just hope the IUD works," Scheana cracks, noting she'd like at least "four years" between her daughter, Summer Moon, and another baby.

"Ask me again in two years, and if I haven't made a decision by then, then it might be a one and done," she says, sharing how she's soaking in so many mommy moments with Summer as she approaches her second birthday.

"It's just so fun," Scheana gushes. "Today she -- I'll cry, so I'll say it quick -- she said, 'I love you,' and then my mom goes, 'How much?' And she goes, 'So much!' I was like, 'Oh! My heart!' It just, every day, she says something new, she does something new, she discovers something new, it's just so fun to watch her figure out life and to be there to guide her. It's the best thing."

"I can't wait for this," Kristina beams.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.