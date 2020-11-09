Usher Talks Baby Names With James Corden as 1st 'Late Late Show' Live Guest Since Return to Studio

Usher is ready to welcome his bundle of joy. The 41-year-old singer was the first guest to appear in-studio at The Late Late Show With James Corden after months of at-home shows due to the coronavirus, and made sure to make his stop a memorable one by discussing the impending arrival of his and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea's baby.

Usher -- who has sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster -- confirmed that he's set to be a dad times three earlier this month.

"The family is good. She's doing well," Usher said of Goicoechea. "I think it has been a tough time for everybody. So [it's] great to have this incredible news, this new arrival. Really anticipating it."

"And also [I'm] putting out new music and finding my way to creativity," he added. "I think everybody's had the opportunity to take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time -- it's family. It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them."

As for what he plans to name the newborn, Usher joked, "I'm not like George Foreman, I can't name all my kids George."

"If it's a girl, I don't think that Usher will flow well," he quipped. "To be perfectly honest, I'm trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me."

Corden didn't disappoint, suggesting Usher go with the name Dave Raymond because "he can get you stuff. You know what I mean? Dave Raymond knows a guy who knows a guy. He can sort you out."

If it's a girl, Corden hilariously suggested Davina Raymond may be the way to go.

Usher noted that, while he has a few possible monikers "floating around," he knows for sure he wants a name that's "relevant to this time."

"Corona Raymond?" Corden suggested.

"Quarantina?" Usher joked in response, before admitting, "I don't think that's gonna go well with Jenn."

In addition to the baby news, Usher recently announced that he's set to put on a Las Vegas Residency next year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"Many people have dreams to some day play on Broadway or win a GRAMMY, an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony. This was something that I definitely planned to happen. Didn't know quite when," he said. "In lieu of what had been going on with 2020, I felt it's time to at least go for it. We've been having incredible on sale, presales were incredible. And next year, July, we'll be able to share that moment with the entire world."

"I'm really happy because so many legacy artists have chosen to go in that direction," he continued. "I feel like, at this point in my career, I'm able to use some of my new music and my old and tie it together."

Usher noted that he hopes the residency will give people "something to look forward to" amid this unusual year, before revealing what fans can expect from the show.

"I want to create an immersive experience that makes the audience feel like they are part of the show," he said. "... I definitely want to do something out of the ordinary in Las Vegas."