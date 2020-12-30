Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Split After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha Gibson are calling it quits. The pair released a joint statement on Tuesday announcing their decision to separate after nearly four years of marriage.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," the statement, shared to Tyrese's Instagram account, began. "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce."

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents," the message continued, alongside a red carpet photo of the actor planting a kiss on his wife's cheek. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," they added. "We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

"As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021," they concluded. "We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017, share one child -- 2-year-old daughter Soraya. Gibson is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship.