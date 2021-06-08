Tyler Perry Announces Madea Is Coming to Netflix

Tyler Perry is bringing back his beloved Madea character for Netflix. Perry announced the big news on Tuesday with a video on Instagram of him hilariously slipping in and out of his Madea voice.

"Hey, guess what's happening?" he says. "Madea's coming to Netflix. We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she's coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can't wait."

The 51-year-old media mogul will write, direct and star in the upcoming film, A Madea Homecoming, which will debut on Netflix in 2022. A Madea Homecoming is the 12th installment of the franchise.

Aside from his Netflix deal, he's also developing a prequel series based on Madea's early life with Showtime. The series will feature a 20-something Madea living in 1972 Atlanta before she became the foul-mouthed grandmother we all know and love.

Back in 2018, Perry talked to ET about his plans at the time to retire the Madea character after Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.

"Nothing happens to her [at the funeral] but it's just time," he told ET. "I'm all about legacy right now. I've done that been there, I can't do that any bigger and any better than what it is. So it is time to do other things."