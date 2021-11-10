Two New Agents Shake Things Up on the 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Trailer

Two new agents are joining the Selling Sunset cast, and with the shake up, there appears to be a lot of office drama in store for season 4 of the real estate reality TV series. The just-released trailer for the upcoming season kicks off with two new hires that could potentially put Christine Quinn's spot at The Oppenheim Group risk.

"I'm so excited and blessed to be surrounded by successful realtors," Vanessa Villela, who was hired on to replace Davina Potratz, says in a confessional. "I have had a lot of experiences where I've worked with women that are competitive, and Quinn, I know how to deal with that."

Emma Hernan, on the other hand, is being brought in to cover new mom Christine's listings, and while she says she's not here for the drama, we see that there's going to be plenty of it between the pair.

"I'm here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I've dealt with for years, can stay, like Christine, out of mind," Emma shares.

A snippet of the backstory between the pair reveals a rift that started long before Emma stepped into The Oppenheim Group's offices. Emma got engaged to Christine's ex just two months after he and Christine broke up, and by the looks of it, Emma's out to replace the Selling Sunset star at work too.

With Emma taking over Christine's desk and her responsibilities slowly being allocated across the office, the realtors wonder why Christine is even coming back at all.

"You're coming back to the turf that we've created," Chrishell Stause maintains, signaling lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to Christine's future with the group.

Watch the trailer below.

ET spoke to Christine in September about the Netflix drama's upcoming season. When asked what fans can expect from the new episodes, the reality TV star shared that it's "gonna be a good time."

"Hopefully by the end of the year [the new season will come out]. It's gonna be a good time. We hope the show will be out by then," Christine said. "And I think we have a lot of new cast members so we are throwing a lot of new people into the mix, into the fire."

Selling Sunset premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.