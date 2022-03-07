Two 'Fresh Prince' Stars to Reunite on Peacock's 'Bel-Air'

It's reunion time on Bel-Air!

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Aunt Viv and Viola "Vy" Smith on the original series, are set to guest star on Peacock's dramatic reinterpretation, the streaming service announced Monday.

Reid and Watson-Johnson will play new characters Helen and Janice, respectively, who are members of the Art Council Board of Trustee. They appear in the ninth episode of Bel-Air, which streams Friday, March 24.

Peacock

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air imagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic lens on Will Smith’s (Jabari Banks) journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones and Adrian Holmes round out the Bel-Air cast. Freeman and recurring guest star April Parker Jones play Aunt Viv and Vy, respectively, in the drama series.

