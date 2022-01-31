tWitch Admits He's Not Ready to Say Goodbye to 'Ellen,' Talks Star-Studded 'Dirty Dancing' Show (Exclusive)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is still processing The Ellen DeGeneres Show coming to an end after 19 seasons. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the dancer -- who's been the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014 -- on Monday's episode of Entertainment Tonight and he talked about the long-running show's final season, as well as his new celebrity dancing competition series, The Real Dirty Dancing.

While tWitch is understandably sad about The Ellen DeGeneres Show ending, he told ET that he knows "it's time" and can't wait to see what comes next for DeGeneres.

"Things do have a beginning and they have an end, so I know that, but I think the closer that it's getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak in all of the little moments where you go, 'Well, maybe I'm not quite ready to say goodbye just yet,'" he acknowledges. "But then at the same time, this is the natural order of things and also I've said it before, I'm just excited for my friend to start her new chapter of the rest of her journey, you know?"

tWitch said there will definitely be big surprises coming during the talk show's final season.



"It is the farewell season so you can definitely count on a lot of new guests that have obviously had incredible moments in the past coming back to say goodbye, so I'll say that for sure," he teases. "I feel like there's been so many different guests that have also given her so much, for lack of a better phrase, soul food."

"And what's great about this too though is it doesn't just lie in the celebrity capacity, it's also people that we've helped throughout the years," he continues. "A lot of the human interest stories that have gone on to do incredible things and inspired other communities to do incredible things too, you know? ... So, we're definitely going to continue doing that, even up until the last show, man. We're still giving people opportunities and changing lives and making sure that kindness and love is still spread amongst the laughs."

Of course, tWitch is busier than ever these days. He's hosting The Real Dirty Dancing, the new celebrity competition series based off the classic 1987 film Dirty Dancing, which debuts Tuesday on Fox. The show follows eight celebrities -- Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love -- as they immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience in the hope of becoming the next "Baby" and "Johnny". tWitch told ET that yes, the celebrities will do the iconic dance lift that Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze made popular in the film.

"Yeah, we've done the lift and and you know what, thank goodness I even got to mentor a little bit on the lift because the lift is something that takes partnership," he notes. "Like, it takes trust on both ends."

He said he and his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, have definitely done the lift at home.

"There's the whole lift part but then people forget about the coming down part, you know, what I'm saying? It's sexy, yeah," he says. "I just whisper like, 'I got you, girl,' you know what I'm saying?"

As for the competition, tWitch said the contestant that surprised him the most in the competition is Bachelor star Tyler.

"I mean, Tyler, he looks like he could play Johnny," tWitch notes. "But also what he brings to it and you'll see, you'll see in the show, he has this concoction, 'Johnny juice,' that kind of helps him get into the character. Also, he's just such a good dude, by the way. He's a good dude, you know what I mean? And he put his heart into it and that's the beautiful thing about like everybody that's involved on this show."

"All of our contestants are from different walks of life, they look different," he adds. "They might not look like Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze but the heart that they bring to it, the trust, they're just go get it-ness that they bring to it, it's a beautiful journey to watch, you know?"