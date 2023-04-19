'Twilight' TV Series in the Works

Twilight may be coming to TV!

The popular Twilight novels by Stephenie Meyer is in early development at Lionsgate TV to be turned into a potential television series, ET has confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, Tell Me Lies producer Sinead Daly is attached to write the script for the Twilight project. It is unclear at the moment whether the possible series would be a direct adaptation of Meyer's novels, which inspired the multibillion-dollar five-movie franchise, or a different take. Meyer is said to be involved in the potential series.

A Lionsgate TV spokesperson declined to comment.

Meyer's Twilight novels were a series of four fantasy romance novels that were published annually from 2005 through 2008. Told primarily from Bella Swan's point of view, the books chronicled her tumultuous love story with vampire Edward Cullen. In 2020, Meyer released Midnight Sun, which retold the events of the first book, Twilight, through Edward's perspective.

Her novels spawned the popular Twilight Saga films, released by Summit Entertainment from 2008 to 2012, which made household names out of stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

In January 2022, Stewart spoke with ET about a younger generation discovering Twilight on streaming services.

"I saw that it's on Netflix, and I was like, 'Oh, it's on Netflix,' like it was on there while I was looking through," the actress said at the time. "Dude, it's weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don't know, like, on one hand you're like, 'Oh, I'm old, my god, I did this five minutes ago, now it's like 10-year anniversary.' I'm like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already."

"It's rad, I don't know, I haven't really ... that hasn't touched me yet," Stewart continued. "I can't wait for someone who's 12 or 15 to suddenly think, like, it's like when you're little and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something -- not to say that I'm remotely comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix -- but you know what I mean where they're like, 'Dude, you don't even know, it's like, so sick.' I do, I was in that."