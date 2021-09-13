Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Announces Wife Jenna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyler Joseph is going to be a dad of two! The 32-year-old Twenty One Pilots frontman announced that he and his wife, Jenna Joseph, are expecting their second child during his band's performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Twenty One Pilots was in the midst of their performance of "Saturday" at Brooklyn's Barclays Center when Tyler broke the baby news.

"My wife is pregnant with our second child!" he gushed, before joking, "I didn't want to text everybody, so I thought I'd let you know right now. Now you know!"

At Sunday's ceremony, the band was up for Group of the Year and Best Alternative, which they lost to BTS and Machine Gun Kelly, respectively.

Tyler and Jenna tied the knot back in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Rosie, in February 2020. The singer announced Jenna's first pregnancy while onstage at Lollapalooza in 2019.

"I know I said I’m bringing a couple people on stage, and that’s true," he said before bending down to kiss his wife's growing stomach, according to fan video from the concert.

SHES PREGNANT I KNEW IT OMFG TYLER JOSEPH IS GONNA BE THE BEST DAD pic.twitter.com/BTDTQpJCfK — nim & the niners (@NoNimIntended) September 7, 2019

