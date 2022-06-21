Tupac Shakur’s Family Is Opening an L.A. Pop-Up Restaurant in Honor of the Late Rapper

Tupac Shakur fans with an appetite for food -- and his legacy -- can satisfy their hunger, courtesy of the late rapper's estate.

The late rapper's family opened a pop-up restaurant at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles that's set to run until June 30. The joint is called Powamekka Café, which will serve lunch and dinner. The menu items include tons of delicious comfort food like gumbo, fried chicken wings and meatloaf.

According to the food website Eater Los Angeles, the idea was conceived by the late rapper himself in notes he jotted down. Those notes were discovered by his family, who have since brought the idea to life. Tupac, who was gunned down on the Las Vegas strip in 1996, wanted the restaurant -- in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen -- to be "a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay." The notes, shared by the family, also show Tupac wanted "divaz" and "playaz" to feel at home.

Those notes also include what the "California Love" rapper had in mind in terms of food -- Italian, Southern and Creole or "the best sandwiches on the planet."

This isn't the first time a Tupac pop-up restaurant has opened its doors. According to Eater, similar versions opened up in New York City and northern California.

While the restaurant at L.A. Live is exhibiting memorabilia, there's an adjacent exhibit dubbed Wake Me When I’m Free. It's "part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience."