Try Not to Cry Over Sterling K. Brown's Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Rebecca's Funeral on 'This Is Us'

This Is Us is just hours away from airing its highly anticipated series finale, but Sterling K. Brown is providing a teaser with several behind-the-scene photos of what to expect.

The 46-year-old actor, who deftly plays the sweet and methodical Randall Pearson, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo slideshow showing Rebecca Pearson's (Mandy Moore) funeral. He captioned the post, "We love ya ma! #ThisIsUs."

In one of the photos, Brown poses next to the portrait on display at the funeral. He also shared a photo of the funeral program and what it contains inside. The obituary reads, "Rebecca Pearson was loved by man. Her love story with her first husband, Jack Pearson, inspired everyone around her. She was fortunate to find love again with Miguel Rivas, her second husband. Rebecca is survived by her beloved three children, Kate (Philip) Pearson, Kevin (Sophie) Pearson, and Randall (Beth) Pearson; and her grandchildren Deja, Tess, Annie, Jack, Hailey, Nicky, and Franny."

The program also includes a quote from Rebecca, which she recited in one of the last episodes. The quote reads, "Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they're small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I'm asking you to be fearless."

Brown also shared a photo of him in character standing at the lectern. According to the program, he's eulogizing his mother.

After Brown shared the series of photos, fans flooded the actor's comments section saying they weren't ready for the images. One fan wrote, "I’M A MESS ALREADY????" Another fan commented, "I’m not ready!!!! Crying since the last episode… 😭."

Fans saw Rebecca saying goodbye in the penultimate episode last week, with "The Train" episode focusing on the matriarch's final hours. The powerful episode was filled with painful goodbyes, heartfelt parting words, and some beautiful, surreal imagery. As Rebecca was on her death bed, a young version of Rebecca, decked out in a a glamorous red gown, appeared on an ethereal train, filled with some of the important people who'd already died in her past.

While Randall, Kevin and Kate all said their tear-filled goodbyes to their mother, Rebecca's quasi-dream-self was guided by figures from her past until she was finally ready to let go and was reunited with her late husband and one true love, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Ahead of "The Train" episode airing, Moore revealed that she threw up after reading the script.

"I threw up after I read it," said Moore during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And maybe that's just because it's really close to the bone for me. This has been my life for the last six years and it’s like I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye as well. So there’s a lot wrapped up in it."