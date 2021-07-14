Tristan Thompson Paints Daughter True's Nails in Cute Video

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his daughter! The 30-year-old NBA player took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a video of himself painting 3-year-old daughter True's nails.

Thompson shares the toddler with his ex, Khloe Kardashian. The pro athlete is also dad to Prince, 4, from a previous relationship.

In the cute clip, Tristan and True are sitting on the floor, as the Boston Celtics player paints his daughter's nails pink.

"Am I doing a good job, Tutu?" Tristan asks True in the clip. "You got money to pay?"

"No!" True, wearing a matching floral tank and shorts, immediately replies. "This one's gonna be free, on the house," Tristan assures his daughter.

Alongside the clip, the basketball pro added heart emojis and wrote, "Gotta keep my babygirl [sic] right."

The sweet father-daughter moment follows True's parents' split last month. Following the breakup, which came amid renewed cheating rumors against Tristan, who was the subject of similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019, a source told ET that he and Khloe are "done romantically."

"Khloe and Tristan had a clean break and it was not dramatic," the source said. "They are just going back to co-parenting together without a romantic relationship."

Another source told ET, "Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

