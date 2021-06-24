Tristan Thompson Granted Default Judgment of $52K in Libel Lawsuit Against Paternity Accuser

Tristan Thompson has been granted a default judgment of more than $50,000 in his ongoing lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, multiple news outlets report.

Per the outlets, on Tuesday, a Los Angeles court granted Thompson the default judgment of $52,901.75 in his libel case, which he filed in May 2020.

In court documents obtained by ET at the time, Thompson's attorneys claimed that Alexander "maliciously accused" the 30-year-old NBA player of being "a deadbeat dad," despite a DNA test that showed he was not the father of her child.

The amount granted to Thompson includes $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, according to reports. The formal judgment is expected to be issued on July 26.

Before filing the initial lawsuit last year, Thompson's lawyers sent Alexander a cease and desist letter on behalf of the NBA star and his then-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

That letter asked that Alexander "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications," adding that if she didn't do so she would find herself "in court facing multi-million-dollar claims."

Shortly thereafter, Thompson filed his lawsuit, which claimed that "a reputable, accredited DNA lab" approved by Alexander's lawyers "conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father" of her child, per the docs. The docs additionally stated that Thompson was willing to take a second DNA paternity test by an AABB-accredited lab, but claim that Alexander refused and insisted on a third-party option that was not trusted by Thompson’s team.

The lawsuit additionally alleged that Alexander had financial problems over the past several years, and claimed that Alexander publicly accused Thompson, Kardashian, and others of manipulating the paternity results, which the documents denied.

According to the docs, Thompson decided to seek damages for court costs as well as to "set an example of defendants, and to deter such conduct in the future."

Earlier this month, multiple sources told ET that Thompson and Kardashian, who share a 3-year-old daughter, True, had called it quits amid "new allegations" against Thompson, following his 2018 and 2019 cheating scandals. The pro athlete is also dad to Prince, 4, from a previous relationship.