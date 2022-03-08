Travis Scott Reflects on Astroworld Tragedy and Announces the Creation of Project HEAL

Travis Scott vows to honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy with a new initiative he's calling Project HEAL.

The "Goosebumps" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the new project that he says is a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety.

"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," Scott captioned in his post announcing the new initiative. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

The rapper added that he and his team created Project HEAL "to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be." He also said, "I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

Project HEAL will work in conjunction with Scott's other non-profit, Cactus Jack Foundation, and provides academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and a "first-ever tech-driven solution for event safety."

The initiative comes just over three months after mayhem unfolded at Scott's Astroworld concert last November in Houston, where 10 people died in what officials described as a "chaotic event."

About a month after the Astroworld tragedy, Scott spoke out for the first time and, in an hour-long interview, denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was performing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," he said. "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Scott and others involved in the fatal festival have also faced a bevy of lawsuits in the wake of the tragedy.