Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner on Her 25th Birthday with Adoring Snapshots

The 31-year-old "Escape Plan" artist took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to commemorate his ladylove's big day and posted a series of snapshots expressing the sentiment.

The first post of Jenner -- a sunny, candid half-portrait -- simply read "Happy," followed by another candid pic of Jenner over which he wrote "F**kkkkking," and then a video of Jenner walking down a hall in a yellow dress, which he captioned, "Birthday, mi (brown heart emoji)."

Scott followed up this string of posts with another uniquely composed snapshot of Jenner during what appears to be a photo shoot, which he captioned simply "Birthday" along with a trio of celebratory trumpet emojis.

This was followed by a romantic photo of the pair of them at some public event in which Jenner is looking at Scott as he kisses her hand.

"Thats the I want it now loooook," Scott captioned the pic.

The birthday posts come a few days after Jenner brought their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, out to support Scott during his big return to London. On Saturday, the makeup mogul and the couple’s firstborn watched the “Antidote” rapper as he performed at London’s O2 area.

On Tuesday, a source told ET, "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Apart from Stormi, the duo also welcomed a son in February.