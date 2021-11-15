Travis Barker Teases That He and Kourtney Kardashian Are 'Next' to Get Married

Travis Barker is more than ready to head down the aisle with Kourtney Kardashian! The newly engaged couple attended pal Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella over the weekend and looked very glam in their matching all-black ensembles.

Kourtney, 42, shared a series of photos with her fiancé dressed to the nines while holding a glass of champagne.

"Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip 🥂," she captioned the pics.

Travis was quick to comment on the photos, writing, "Our turn next 🌹."

Sunday also marked the drummer's 46th birthday and he celebrated at the wedding with a major PDA display, which several pals caught on camera. In multiple videos, Kourtney danced on Travis' lap and kissed her man as their friends cheered them on.

Kourtney also posted a romantic tribute to Travis for his birthday, writing on Instagram, "I f**king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"

Travis commented, "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate, my everything, I LOVE YOU."

Travis popped the question to Kourtney last month after less than a year of dating. The longtime friends and neighbors started a relationship in January and things got serious between them quickly.

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," a source told ET in late October. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."