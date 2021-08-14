Travis Barker Says 'Anything Is Possible' With Kourtney Kardashian After His First Flight Since Deadly Crash

Travis Barker is thankful for Kourtney Kardashian. Just days after the 45-year-old musician took his first flight since a deadly 2008 plane crash, he took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend for giving him the courage to do just that.

In the sweet pic, the pair stands in front of the plane on the tarmac, with Travis holding Kourtney in his arms as they kiss.

"With you anything is possible," Travis praised his girlfriend in the caption, along with the black heart emoji.

"Anything and everything with you," Kourtney commented, adding the same emoji as her beau.

Kourtney's sisters, Kim and Khloe, both commented their support, with the former gushing that the couple is "THE CUTEST EVER," and the latter writing that "love conquers ALL" and noting that she's "going to cry."

For his first flight in over a decade, Travis took Kylie Jenner's private jet to Cabo, and was joined by Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, and Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, TMZ reported.

The Blink-182 drummer and his friend, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, were the only two survivors when their plane crashed on their way home from a show in South Carolina in 2008. The crash killed assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still and the two pilots.

While Barker and Goldstein were able to escape the crash, the drummer was left with third-degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body, forcing him to undergo 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. About a year after the crash, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose.

In a May interview with Men's Health, Travis said that "trying to grab my friends from a burning plane" had "haunted" him "for a long time."

"Now it's been so many years, it's getting easier for me. There are days where I'll wake up and never think about it," he said. "... If I do [fly again], and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them. That's a perfect day."