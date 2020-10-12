'Total Bellas': Artem Chigvintsev Reveals Why He's Uncomfortable Having Sex With Nikki While She's Pregnant

Artem Chigvintsev was a bit uncomfortable having sex with his fiancée, Nikki Bella, while she was pregnant with their now 4-month-old son, Matteo. In a sneak peek clip of Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki's brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan, brings the topic up to the Dancing With the Stars pro.

"This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about, but Brie asked me to talk to you about it," Daniel tells Artem of his wife, Brie Bella. "Nicole talked to her about it, about you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now."

"Oh yeah," Artem admits with a chuckle.

"Sorry," Daniel apologizes with an awkward laugh of his own.

Artem accepts Daniel's apology, quipping that the issue "stays in the family," before explaining why he's hesitant to sleep with his pregnant fiancée.

"It's weird!" he says. "I mean, there's a whole baby inside there."

In response, the dad of two reveals he was able to get over his feelings about the matter after the doctor assured him that he couldn't hurt the baby. Daniel and Brie share Birdie, 3, and Buddy, four months.

"It's the mental thing," Artem counters. "You think, 'There's a whole human inside.'"

With that confession from Artem, Daniel offers the DWTS pro another way to look at the situation.

"It's interesting because I read this thing about how good it is for the baby for the mom to experience orgasms. So there's that," Daniel tells Artem. "If you take it as a job."

"If I tell Nicole I'm taking it as a job she'll literally kill me," Artem replies with a laugh.

"No, you can't tell her!" Daniel clarifies.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!