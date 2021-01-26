Tory Lanez Asks Court to Let Him Speak Out About Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

Tory Lanez is asking the courts to let him talk about his Megan Thee Stallion assault case. In court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, the 28-year-old rapper is asking to modify the terms of his protective order case, issued Nov. 18, which does not allow him to talk about the case or have any contact with Megan.

The request comes a week after reports falsely claimed that charges were dropped, and then the "Savage" singer took to social media to make claims against him. Per the docs, Tory is taking issue with the tweets Megan wrote and posted following the false reports of the charges being dropped.

In one of the tweets, Megan claims that her story is not changing and that Tory shot her and he is going to jail. Tory’s team claims that they have evidence submitted to the court which contradicts Megan’s statements. This evidence includes gunshot residue implicating others, as well as witness statements, per the docs.

They claim that due to this protective order, Tory has been unable to respond to Megan’s "inflammatory statements" or provide his own clarifying statements. They state that the order is harmful to Tory and jeopardizes his right to a fair proceeding. He does not seek action to curtail Megan's ability to speak, but he wants to be able to "respond meaningfully."

In the docs, it also notes how Megan's team insinuated that Tory’s team had something to do with the media’s confusion about the charges being dropped. However, the docs state that the confusion "was due to publicly available information" on the court’s website.

Last week, both Tory's rep and a rep for the L.A. District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET that the charges against the rapper had not been dropped, with the latter adding that the case is back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

Additionally, a source told ET that "everything is still active" in the case, for which charges were filed by L.A. County, not Megan herself.

Tory's charges include a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that "the truth will come out."

Megan, meanwhile, was granted a protective order against Tory.

For more on the incident, watch below.