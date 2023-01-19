Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it.

"She went to the ER twice and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," Spelling explained, admitting she was not familiar with the condition before her daughter experienced it. "One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be."

Spelling detailed Stella's symptoms, saying, "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth -- so it looked like she had had a stroke."

According to the American Migraine Foundation, a hemiplegic migraine is "extremely rare," and causes the person to experience weakness on one side of their body, in addition to a headache and other migraine symptoms. The disorder can last for hours, days or even weeks.

Despite the migraines briefly subsiding while in the hospital, Spelling explained that Stella remains dizzy and nauseous and is seeing a neurologist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for further treatment.

Lewis then asked Spelling what causes this kind of migraine, to which Spelling explained that it is hereditary and runs in her husband, Dean McDermott's, family. "More things to blame him with," Spelling joked.

McDermott and Spelling have five children -- Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 5. McDermott is also father to a 24-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship.