Tori and Zach Roloff's Son Jackson Heads to Kindergarten: 'So Proud of Our Baby'

Tori and Zach Roloff's son is on his way! Proud mama Tori shared a carousel of photos on Thursday to celebrate son Jackson's first day of kindergarten.

"My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby any more!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner!" the Little People, Big World star wrote.

"This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!" she continued. "He kept saying 'today is all about me and going to kindergarten!' It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it’s only been 2 hours)!!!"

Jackson smiles proudly in the snapshots, revealing on a classic milestone board that he hopes to be a police pilot or firefighter when he grows up.

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today!" Tori said.

Tori, who is an elementary school educator, shares three children -- Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and 4-month-old, Josiah -- with her husband, Zach.