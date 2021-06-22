'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2: Meet the New Cast and Watch the First Trailer

Too Hot to Handle is back for a second season, with 10 new singles trying their best to abide by Lana's strict no-sex rules!

The Netflix series returns on Wednesday, giving an all-new group of individuals from across the globe what they think is the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives. Once they all arrive to the villa, however, they find out that sex of any kind, including "heavy petting" and "self-gratification," is completely off the table, in an attempt to build more emotional bonds among the group. Anytime one of the participants breaks a rule, their prize money of $100,000 drops significantly.

Ahead of the premiere, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about season 2, including when new episodes drop, where to find the cast on social media and more.

HOW TO WATCH:

Netflix is releasing the first four episodes of season 2 of Too Hot to Handle on Wednesday, June 23. Episodes 5-10 will drop the following Wednesday (June 30) on the streaming platform.

MEET THE CAST:

CAM

Age: 24

Location: Wales, UK

Profession: Model and Personal Trainer

IG: @camholmess



Netflix Bio: "Born and raised in South Wales, Cam is a self-confessed sexy nerd. He loves Lord of the Rings and can do a spot-on Gollum impression – he's even engaged in some elf-based roleplay. Cam's a personal trainer who always thinks the grass is greener on the other side, meaning he struggles to settle. Will Lana be able to help him see what he's already got, and teach him to appreciate a more meaningful relationship?"

CARLY

Age: 24

Location: Toronto, Canada

Profession: Model

IG: @carlylawrence_

Netflix Bio: "Carly is, in her own words, a man-eater. This Canadian model is an insatiable, fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do. She used to be a competitive dancer, but has no interest in finding her perfect partner. She's here to have fun and let loose, so how will she take the news that the boys will be out of bounds, and sex will be totally off limits?"

CHASE

Age: 24

Location: Arizona, USA

Profession: Athlete

IG: @chasedemoor

Netflix Bio: "Chase from Arizona is tall, dark and handsome… he also happens to be a professional football player. He's got admirers lining up and a good thing too, as he has a sex-drive that's, in his words, 100 out of 10. Coming into the retreat he's ready for the games to begin – little does he know that Lana has her own game in mind…"

EMILY

Age: 27

Location: UK

Profession: Model

IG: @emilyfayemillerr

Netflix Bio: "London-based Emily has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants. This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party, but she's not afraid to break a few hearts in her search for satisfaction. Can Lana help her find her softer side a deeper connection, or will the temptation in the retreat prove too hard to resist?"

KAYLA

Age: 26

Location: Florida, USA

Profession: Model and bartender

IG: @kaylajean.official

Netflix Bio: "Laidback Florida girl Kayla is happiest when hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing – and eyeing up the talent. A model and bartender, she loves a bad boy and has never been rejected. Her strict upbringing gave her a rebellious wild side when she left home, so will breaking the rules come naturally to her, or will Lana be able to keep her in check?"

LARISSA

Age: 28

Location: Auckland, NZ

Profession: Lawyer

IG: @larissa_trownson

Netflix Bio: "Auckland-based lawyer Larissa is a force to be reckoned with – when she's not immersed in the legal world she's enjoying all the attention she gets at parties. Her friends call her Tinkerbell, as she loves the guys to be obsessed with her, even though she isn't a one-man kind of girl. What this real life legally blonde doesn’t know is that she's about to become illegally horny with Lana's rules in play…"

MARVIN

Age: 26

Location: France

Profession: Model and influencer

IG: @marvin.anthony_

Netflix Bio: "A Parisian model and influencer with a masters in finance, who's played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business – Marvin has it all. He's got confidence to spare, but with his pick of the ladies and all the attention, can you have too much of a good thing? Lana certainly thinks so and Marvin's about to find out, as she takes all sex off the table."

MELINDA

Age: 28

Location: New York, USA

Profession: Model

IG: @melinda_melrose

Netflix Bio: "Melinda from Brooklyn is one of 16 siblings, but that doesn't stop her from standing out in a crowd. Melinda loves to be complimented so her modeling work suits her just fine. She's a self-professed firecracker and going into the retreat she's a predator on the hunt, with the boys in her sights. Will Lana be able to reel her in, or will she refuse to be tamed?"

NATHAN

Age: 27

Location: Texas, USA

Profession: Former stripper

IG: @nathankwebb

Netflix Bio: "Nathan is originally from the UK but moved to Texas for work. That work? Magic Mike-style stripping. A stripper with a passion for country music and an even deeper passion for the ladies, Nathan's had his heart broken before and now he jumps from girl to girl. But with sexual relations off the menu, will Lana be able to help him open up again and look for a deeper connection?"

PETER

Age: 21

Location: New York, USA

Profession: Personal trainer

IG: @petervigilante

Netflix Bio: "Peter is a personal trainer from New York, but when he’s not pumping iron, he's performing as a TikTok influencer. It's work that means he's not shy of attention, receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers. Peter is close to his big family, who are based in Staten Island, particularly his mom who is the number one woman in his life. He's also a fan of astrology, but here's betting he didn't see a summer-long sex ban in the stars…"

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Before Wednesday's premiere, watch the video below for a sneak peek at what happens when the cast finds out they're on Too Hot to Handle: