Tom Mann Says His Son Bowie Misses Late Fiancée Dani Hampson 'Beyond Words'

Tom Mann is learning how to be a single dad. On Monday, the X Factor alum posted a photo of himself and his 8-month-old son, Bowie, just weeks after his fiancée and Bowie's mom, Dani Hampson, died unexpectedly on what was to be the couple's wedding day. She was 34.

"Wherever you are, your boys will miss you beyond words or explanation," he wrote.

This emotional post is one of several that Mann has shared since the untimely death of Hampson.

Instagram

A few weeks ago, he shared a photo of him and Hampson kissing, along with the caption, "There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan. Forever & always."

Instagram

Mann announced the death of his bride-to-be on June 20, just two days after her death and when they were to wed.

"I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean," he wrote in part. "We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you. I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy."

Mann said on parenting without her, "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud. The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul."