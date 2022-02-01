Tom Holland Shares How 'Spider-Man' Stunts Prepared Him to Work With Mark Wahlberg on 'Uncharted' (Exclusive)

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are on the hunt for treasure in the action-packed blockbuster Uncharted, and the stars are opening up about how their past experience and magnetic chemistry helped them get through the demanding production.

The movie stars recently sat down to speak with ET's Matt Cohen, and they opened up about getting the chance to work with one another, and how their instant connection fueled the high-octane action epic.

"Well, the first time we met we hit it off," Wahlberg recalled. "He came to visit me at my house and we have so much in common, so we hit it off and we knew we had a great piece of material."

"I knew when we first met that we'd have a great time should we get the opportunity to work together," Holland said. "And it just so happened that Uncharted was there [for us to do]."

As Wahlberg explained, "The most important thing you've got to remember [when making a movie] is the chemistry, the relationship between the two of us."

"If you're just fascinated with seeing what these guys do and how it turns out, 'Are they gonna double cross each other? Are they gonna support each other? Are they gonna become partners?' All the greatest movies that you’ve ever seen, [any] two-hander, is really reliant on the chemistry of the two guys," he added. "So I’m glad that that really worked out and shined though."

Uncharted -- based off the best-selling video game franchise of the same name -- follows adventurer Nathan Drake (Holland) and his partner/mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg) as they face off an a quest for fortune against a villainous treasure hunter (Antonia Banderas).

The film involves some truly spectacular stunts and action sequences, and as such Holland recalled how the movie was "tough to make, physically, for the pair of us."

"It was a very demanding film. We're lucky to have each other as a kind of team to lean on each other," Holland added.

Holland was also able to call on many of the lessons and skills he learned from playing Spider-Man in six different Marvel films.

"I mean, there are elements about it that are different, but I’ve been very lucky with my stunt team that I work with on Spider-Man... They have given me an incredible education when it comes to stunts and dealing with wire work and designing sequences to be more effective and also more naturalistic."

"Then again, with Spider-Man, I’ve always been able to wear a mask," Holland continued. "So there are elements where you can disguise certain things and CGI can enhance things here and there. Whereas with Nathan Drake in this film, we really had to push the limits of what we could do practically."

Fans will get a chance to see Holland and Wahlberg go on a globe-spanning adventure of epic proportions when Uncharted hits theaters Feb. 18.