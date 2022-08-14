Tom Holland Announces Social Media Hiatus For His Mental Health

Tom Holland is taking a healthy step back from social media. On Saturday, the Spider-Man star got candid about his reason for his upcoming break from Twitter and Instagram.

“Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org . Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work,” the 26-year-old wrote.



“Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive,” he added.

Holland signed off, “Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health ❤️.”

The Uncharted star elaborated on his choice to break from social media in a personal video posted alongside the caption. “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” the actor who wore a T-Shirt and a cap said in the video.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland said that his brief return to Instagram was used to “shed a light” on a charity that he sponsors, Stem 4. Stem 4 is a mental health education tool, that through the use of apps, and other services, helps users foster healthier habits and tools for improving their mental health.

“The Brothers Trust is supporting this charity because we think it’s a fantastic cause. There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier.”

Holland ended his message by encouraging his followers to donate to the trust and check in with their mental health. The Cherry actor had support from his famous friends in the comments.

“Love you man ❤️,” Justin Bieber wrote. “Good man x,” photographer Greg Williams wrote.

Prior to his post, Holland last posted on Instagram on July 1. The actor posted a photo of himself showing off his latest Brothers Trust T-shirts. During his time on social media, Holland used his accounts to promote his latest films and fashion campaign. The actor also used it to give his girlfriend, Zendaya, special shoutouts.