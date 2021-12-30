Tom Cruise Surprises Ohio State Marching Band After Their 'Top Gun' Tribute

The Ohio State marching band got a message from Maverick himself! Last month, the musicians did a halftime show tribute to Top Gun, which caught the attention of the film's leading man, Tom Cruise.

Earlier this week, the marching band's social media accounts revealed that the 59-year-old action star had sent them a note thanking them for their performance, along with Top Gun: Maverick T-shirts and an invite to a special screening of the sequel.

In the video, marching and athletic band director Christopher Hoch reads the letter to marching band members receiving their Top Gun: Maverick shirts.

"The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance – thank you!" Cruise wrote. "I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring. And best of luck to The Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl."

The band performed their tribute to the 1986 movie during the Nov. 13 halftime show to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Top Gun. The medley included the “Top Gun Anthem,” “Mighty Wings,” “Playing with the Boys,” “Lead Me On," “Take My Breath Away," “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Danger Zone.”

On top of that, formations included a fighter jet, a volleyball game and Cruise’s iconic aviator sunglasses. The band also spelled out “Top Gun” and “Maverick,” which is the nickname of Cruise's character in the movie.

As for Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel was set to open on Nov. 19 but has since been pushed back to 2022.