Tom Cruise Lands a Helicopter in a Family's Field, Then Offers Them a Ride

Tom Cruise's latest mission didn't go quite as expected, but it was still a success!

While in the United Kingdom to film his latest Mission: Impossible film, the 59-year-old actor landed via helicopter in a family's field in Warwickshire.

BBC News reports that Alison Webb and her family were told an "unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land," as the nearby airport, Coventry Airport, was temporarily closed. Cruise got permission to land his helicopter in her garden, and took some time to get to know the family. Webb tells ET that the incident took place on July 18 but is just now gaining worldwide attention.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Webb told the outlet. "[Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.'"

In one of the pics, shared by Webb, Cruise can be seen posing with her and her partner on the porch. The actor later offered Webb's children, along with her partner's children, a free helicopter ride with his pilot as a thank you.

Alison Webb via BBC News

Alison Webb via BBC News

Alison Webb

"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much," Webb recalled. "Then he said if the kids would like, they could go up in the helicopter."

"It turned out to be an incredible day," she added. "It was surreal. I still now can't believe it happened."

When Webb isn't mingling with A-listers who happen to land on her farm, she's helping with Whizz Kids, an organization dedicated to empowering disabled youth, by supplying vital mobility equipment and training for wheelchair users.

As for Cruise, he has been having a lot of fun in the U.K. during breaks from filming. Back in July, he was spotted attending the women's singles final match at Wimbledon with his Mission Impossible co-stars, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Pom Klementieff, Tom Cruise, and Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Ladies Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images