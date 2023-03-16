Tom Cruise Attends Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Celebration -- See the Pics

Michael Caine celebrated his 90th birthday on Tuesday, and commemorated the milestone with a superstar friend, Tom Cruise.

English comedian and TV personality David Walliams, who was also in attendance at the event, shared some snapshots from the festivities, and the Mission: Impossible star was by Caine's side for the special event.

"Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine," Walliams captioned a slideshow post, which included a photo of Cruise with his arm around Caine's shoulders as the pair smiled for the camera.

Additional photos in the post show Cruise was seated right next to Caine during the birthday bash, as Caine addressed his fellow revelers while sitting in front of a big birthday cake.

Cruise wasn't the only star to wish the two-time Oscar winner a happy birthday. Rosemary's Baby star Mia Farrow took to Instagram to share her well wishes, alongside a few throwback photos of the pair from their younger days.

"Happy 90th Birthday to Michael Caine, such a funny and wise friend over many years," Farrow wrote. "Back in the day, when I was married to her dad, Nancy Sinatra dated him. If they had married he would have been my son in law! He once played my husband. Just such a lovely man."