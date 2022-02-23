Tom Brady Lands Starring Role in Comedy Movie After Retiring From Football

Tom Brady has engineered his first post-football career move, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, football's still very much in play.

ET can confirm the recently retired NFL quarterback will produce and star in a football comedy dubbed 80 for Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will star opposite Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin. Brady will produce through his company, 199 Productions (a nod to being the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft).

The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fanatics who take a life-changing trip in 2017 to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Brady, play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

In that game, Brady engineered the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, after the Patriots trailed 28-7 with 2:12 left in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady will produce alongside Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures) and Endeavor Content. Paramount Pictures acquired the rights from Endeavor Content. Kyle Marvin (The Climb) will direct. He's also executive producing and co-writing the script with Michael Covino. Jeff Stott is also executive producing. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin this spring.

Brady, who recently teased he isn't ruling out a return to football after announcing his retirement, is not new to Hollywood. His production company produced a 10-part series for ESPN called Man in the Arena. Most recently, 199 Productions produced The Tuck Rule for ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 series, which aired earlier this month and examined one of the most controversial plays in sports history that eventually led Brady and the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl.