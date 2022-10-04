Tom Brady Gives Playful Warning to Anyone Who Dates His Daughter Vivian When She's Older

It might be football season, but Tom Brady's mind is still on his children. On Sunday, the 45-year-old NFL star shared a playful warning to anyone who might be interested in dating his daughter when she's older.

Brady shared an image of a tombstone on his Instagram Stories that read, “Anyone who dates my daughter.” Along with multiple laughing and heart emojis, the athlete wrote, "I want to be crystal clear about this."

Brady, of course, was referring to his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The two are also parents to 12-year-old son, Benjamin, while Brady shares 13-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The three children were recently on hand to cheer their dad on during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season, but the 42-year-old model was visibly absent.

Bündchen's absence from the game comes amid reported marital trouble between them, which has them living apart while figuring out what's next for their relationship.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," a source told ET, referring to his brief decision to retire from the sport, only to un-retire two months later. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

A second source shared, "Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."

Despite their issues, Bündchen took to Twitter on Sept. 11 to cheer her husband on ahead of the first game of the season. "Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs !" she wrote.

In August, Bündchen gushed over Brady in an Instagram post for his birthday. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" she wrote alongside a picture of him with their kids. "@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️"

On Monday, Brady opened up during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, about watching his 13-year-old son play football and what he believes youth sports teaches kids about life.

“I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," he said. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect."

Brady also shared some words of encouragement for kids getting involved in sports. "I think youth sports have taken on such a competitive role in our society, but I think for a high school freshman, get out there and play and enjoy it," the athlete added. "Learn different sports, try different things. Learn cross training. Learn your body. Learn the disciplines of sports, learn the disciplines of respect, of showing up on time, of honoring your teammates and coaches and learning how to deal with defeat. All those things are super important as you go through life.”