Tom Bergeron Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Becoming a Host on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Bergeron took to Instagram and posted split photos of him and Ribeiro together, and he made his feelings known in his caption when he wrote, "Now getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here's the other one 👏🏼 Congratulations, buddy!"

Former co-host Erin Andrews also chimed in when she commented, "I agree on both! Congrats @therealalfonsoribeiro." The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star reacted saying, "I just hope I can make you proud," to which Bergeron replied, saying, "@therealalfonsoribeiro I have no doubt 😉👍🏼."

Ribeiro is no stranger to following in Bergeron's footsteps. For starters, Ribeiro took over Bergeron's hosting duties on America's Funniest Home Videos following Bergeron's 15-season run. Ribeiro, during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, said he'll still continue with hosting duties at AFV.

It's also not the first time Ribeiro will co-host Dancing With the Stars. Back in 2015, Ribeiro filled in for one episode, after Bergeron missed a show to be at his sick father's bedside. Bergeron, who is currently recovering from COVID, and Andrews were replaced by Banks ahead of season 29 of DWTS in 2020.

Ribeiro is also very familiar with his new co-host. Yes, most people know they starred together on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Banks' first acting gig), but they go way back. Ribeiro and Banks went to middle school together, albeit briefly for only six weeks in Los Angeles.

It should also be noted that it's also not the first time Bergeron has reacted to news in relation to DWTS. While he reacted positively to Ribeiro's news, Bergeron has also let his feelings known about other movement within the show, like when he shadily reacted to the show's executive producer, Andrew Llinares, exiting after five seasons.

The cast for season 31 of DWTS will be revealed on Sept. 8 and the new season will stream on Disney+ later this fall.