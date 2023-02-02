Todd Chrisley's Mother, Nanny Faye, Makes First Appearance Alongside Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison

Todd Chrisley’s mother, Faye, and his son, Chase Chrisley, are still up to their fun! On Thursday, Chase took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring his grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, which marked her first appearance since Todd and Julie reported to prison.

In the clip, Chase sits in the driver’s seat and tells the camera how Nanny refuses to give him the proper directions to the doctor’s office. As a result -- they get lost.

"I’m driving Nanny Faye to her doctor's appointment today," the 26-year-old says. "And Nanny Faye refuses to give me an address, so I have to guess where we need to turn, because she won’t tell me."

Turning the camera to his beloved grandmother, Chase asks her to clarify what just happened.

"We made a mistake," Nanny tells the camera.

Chase quickly pans the camera back to himself and reiterates how early it is. In a follow-up, shared on his Instagram Stories, Chase gave his followers a happy update about his grandmother’s health.

"Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!," he wrote in a selfie featuring him and his grandmother.

In November, Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, after being convicted of federal tax crimes.

During their trial, and conviction, Todd’s mother has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Chase and Nanny’s update comes after Savannah took to her podcast, earlier this week, to fill her listeners in on her parent's life since they reported to jail.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 25-year-old shared that her parents are adjusting well to life on the inside.

"Dad ... he’s doing pretty good. There are days that are tough, there’s struggles. We talk to him. We email him. We get to see him. So, for that, I am forever grateful," she said about Todd who is serving 12 years and 16 months.

When it comes to Julie -- who is serving seven years -- Savannah revealed that her mother is staying busy and beating everyone in card games.

"I will say that my mom, she’s honestly, she’s doing really well," she added. "I know that it sounds crazy for me to say that. My mom, she’s made friends, she’s keeping busy, she’s going to church, she’s working, she’s playing some spades. It makes my heart happy to know that my parents are OK."