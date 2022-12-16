Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby.

The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.

Ruby looked elegant with a black dress, red coat and black boots. Maguire and his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, share Ruby, as well as their 13-year-old son, Otis.

Ruby donned a ring on her right hand and a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant. No word if it's her jewelry or if she borrowed it from her mom. Back in October, Meyer revealed that when she can't find a piece of jewelry chances are Ruby borrowed it.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.

Meyer also revealed there are some jewelry items she just can't quite part with or lend out.

"I always have my good luck charm on me. ... I think that jewelry becomes a part of you. I think you should buy pieces that you really love that you want to wear all day, every day, and then you could wear them morning into night," she shared.

An item she believes is worth the investment? "You can't go wrong with a classic tennis diamond necklace."