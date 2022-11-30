T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral.

Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.

In Holmes' case, the TV anchor gushed over being married to his wife, Roc Nation attorney Marilee Fiebig, and how "despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years."

He added, in part, "That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible."

Holmes ended the post with, "This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T.J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I ... was HER #decadechallenge."

Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in 2010, but sources told ET they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public. They welcomed a daughter named Sabine in January 2013.

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

Back in 2012, Holmes, a BET correspondent at the time, opened up about his successful marriage with Fiebeg, saying there are no secrets to a happy union He also advised other married couples to "do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other."

He was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden. They divorced in 2007.

Holmes and Robach's romance became public after PDA-filled photos of them surfaced in the Daily Mail. In one set of photos reportedly snapped on Nov. 10, the two are spotted inside a New York City bar sitting next to each other while having drinks. In one picture, Robach playfully puts her head on the bar, as Holmes leans over her, seemingly telling her something in her ear. Outside of the Times Square location, the pair follow each other and get into the same black SUV.

The outlet also obtained photos reportedly taken on Nov. 13 of Robach and Holmes loading up a car, allegedly following a weekend away in Upstate New York. In the photos, Holmes, who wears a black sweatsuit, is seen with his hand on Robach's behind as she loads bags into the trunk of a car. Another image shows the pair, back in New York City, holding hands while inside of a vehicle.

A source told ET that Holmes and Robach's relationship has been "going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown." The source added that the anchors "did their best to keep things professional and private."

For her part, Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her Instagram in October. She has since deleted her Instagram account.