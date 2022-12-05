T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Temporarily Taken Off Air From 'GMA3' After Romance Is Revealed

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be appearing on GMA3 for the time being after their off-screen romantic relationship was revealed last week, ET can confirm. The duration of their time off the air is not yet known.

This change in co-hosts comes as executives figure out how to move forward following the media attention surrounding Holmes and Robach's relationship. A source tells ET that Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during the morning editorial meeting on Monday.

"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction. The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said, according to the source. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News. For now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out. Today, it will be Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos doing GMA 3 and we'll take it from there."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, "The relationship is all anyone can talk about. Staffers are filled with mixed emotions, because these two are very respected amongst the company, and are also two consenting adults, living their lives. Everyone was wondering when the bosses would step in, and now that they have, it's a waiting game."

Another source tells ET that they have heard that not having Holmes and Robach on air today is not a disciplinary move; it's just to let things calm down. A source told ET last week that neither Holmes or Robach would face disciplinary action over their romance because they are two consenting co-workers who are equals.

Robach and Holmes returned to their GMA3 show last Thursday -- just days after pictures of the pair meeting up and showing PDA on numerous occasions were published by The Daily Mail. The duo has not addressed their relationship publicly, but on Friday's GMA3 show, Holmes seemingly made a joke about all the media attention.

"You know it's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it," he quipped.

Robach laughed as she told Holmes, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here -- some of us do, at least."

A source told ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. Both have been been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.

The source shared that Robach and Shue were in mediation and were prepared to announce their split prior to news breaking about Robach's romance with Holmes. Shue and Robach sold their apartment in September and their divorce is expected to be settled soon. Robach has hired crisis manager, Matthew Hiltzik, who has previously worked with Brad Pitt and Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, after their relationship went public, Robach and Holmes took down their social media accounts, while Shue removed all photos of his wife from Instagram. As for Fiebig, her account remains private.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship has been “going on in secret for quite some time," a source previously told ET. As for how long exactly the relationship has been going on, the source told ET that it's "truly unknown," adding that the co-hosts "did their best to keep things professional and private."

"Everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional," added the source of Robach and Holmes' time on the Good Morning America set.

Over the weekend, it was also revealed that Holmes had a years-long affair with a former GMA producer prior to his romance with Robach. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time, but left GMA in late 2017. ET has reached out to Holmes, the former producer, ABC and GMA for comment.