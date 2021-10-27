Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Returning to Host 2021 Soul Train Awards

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are returning to host the 2021 Soul Train Awards -- and this time, they're taking to one of the most iconic stages in New York City!

BET announced on Wednesday that the longtime friends and creative partners would be returning for their fourth Soul Train Awards -- celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic television show, as well as the best of current soul, R&B and hip-hop music, from industry legends and up-and-coming stars. This year, for the first time ever, the awards will be held at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the incomparable pair, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, to host the Soul Train Awards for a legendary night in Harlem at the World Famous Apollo," said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, in a statement. "Their energy, like that of the awards, remains unparalleled. Our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event, celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with electrifying performances that will keep everyone buzzing."

"Producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life," said Campbell in a press release. "Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the World Famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!"

"Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the World Famous Apollo is truly a childhood dream come true," added Arnold. "I'm honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show."

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on BET and BET Her.