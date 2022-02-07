'Tinder Swindler' Shimon Hayut Is Permanently Banned From the Dating App

Shimon Hayut, also known as "Simon Leviev" -- the subject of Netflix's new documentary, The Tinder Swindler -- has been permanently banned from Tinder.

The Tinder Swindler detailed accusations against Hayut, with multiple women accusing him of scamming them of hundreds of thousands of dollars after meeting through Tinder. In a statement to ET, a Tinder spokesperson said Hayut was no longer allowed on the dating app.

"We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019," the statement reads. "He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

In the much-watched documentary, three women said Hayut claimed to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Levi Leviev and led them to falsely believe he was wealthy by initially taking them on lavish dates -- in one case, a private jet. Once establishing a relationship, he would then allegedly ask the women to open credit cards in their name for him to use because he had powerful enemies and his life was in danger, and told them he would pay them back. But the women claimed after continuously hounding them to increase the spending limits, he wouldn't pay them back and they were stuck with significant debt.

The Times of Israel reported that Hayut was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in 2019 but only only served five months. According to The Tinder Swindler, Hayut refused to participate in the documentary, and it's estimated that he's swindled over $10 million from people across the globe and was still living as a free man and continuing to post about a lavish lifestyle on Instagram. Variety reported that following the release of the documentary, Hayut said in an Instagram Story that he was preparing to tell his version of events, but has since deleted his account.