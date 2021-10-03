Tina Turner Documentary Unveils First Official Trailer -- Watch!

Sneak peek footage from the upcoming Tina Turner feature documentary is here!

On Wednesday, HBO released the first official trailer for TINA, which will debut on March 27. "Look at what I've done in this lifetime, with this body," Turner, who was born in Tennessee, says at the beginning of the clip. "I'm a girl from a cottonfield, that proved myself above what was not taught to me."

Watch below:

First announced at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, TINA is directed by acclaimed documentarian duo Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, and produced by Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Jonathan Chinn (Whitney). The two-hour documentary is described as "a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s."

As ET reported last month, Turner herself was interviewed for the project, at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, along with a number of stars who've been close to her over the years, like Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey and journalist Kurt Loder. The project is also set to feature "a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos, telling a deep and absorbing story about the queen of rock ‘n’ roll in all its complexity."

TINA debuts Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.