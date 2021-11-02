Tina Turner Documentary Debuting on HBO This Spring

A look at Tina Turner's iconic life and legacy is coming to the small screen. HBO has picked up the documentary Tina, from the award-winning filmmakers behind the Oscar-winning 2011 doc Undefeated.

The film, which first announced at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, tells the life story of the "What's Love Got to Do With It" songstress, from her early days to her mega-fame in the 80s.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian duo Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, and produced by Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Jonathan Chinn (Whitney), Tina comes from a proven team of storytelling talents.

The film is described in a press release as "a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s."

Turner herself was interviewed for the project, at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, and the project will feature "a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos, telling a deep and absorbing story about the queen of rock ‘n’ roll in all its complexity."

With archival footage spanning over 60 years worth of interviews, performances and personal moments, Tina is set to be an in-depth look at the life of the music legend unlike any fans have seen before.

Additionally, interviews were conducted with numerous stars and those intimately familiar with Turner's life, including Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder, as well as Turner's husband, Erwin Bach.

Tina debuts on HBO on March 27 at 8 p.m., and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.