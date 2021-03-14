Tina Knowles Supports Holly Robinson Peete After She Claims Sharon Osbourne Once Called Her 'Too Ghetto'

Tina Knowles is showing her support for Holly Robinson Peete. Peete took to Instagram last week and alleged that Sharon Osbourne "complained I was too 'ghetto' for The Talk... then I was gone" in reference to her 2011 firing from the show. Osbourne has denied Peete's allegations.

Knowles, who is mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, commented on Peete's post, calling her friend's claims "unbelievable."

"She was so wrong and inappropriate and she really took her White privilege to the max," Knowles wrote of Osbourne. "You [Holly] are one of the classiest people I know! Far more classy than she will ever be!"

"How dare she!!!" Knowles added. "They sure didn't stop a thing you are still here as beautiful and busy as ever! Booked and Busy baby!!!!"

Osbourne also responded directly to Peete's claims, writing on Twitter that she "never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk," adding "never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired."

In November 2011, Peete spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Talk deciding not to renew both her and Leah Remini's contracts at the time.

"Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you," Peete said. "They say we have to downsize or you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that. I was never given that opportunity."

"Still to this day, I don't know," she said about the reason her contract wasn't renewed. "I speculate in my mind, but in trying to move forward all I can say is, 'Hey, is it because of my performance?' I don't think so."

ET previously reached out to CBS for comment.