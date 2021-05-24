Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her Grandkids in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Tina Knowles-Lawson found one major upside to quarantine. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 67-year-old mom of Beyoncé and Solange at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and she gushed over added time with her grandkids amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

Tina is grandma to Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z's 9-year-old daughter, Blue, and 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, as well as Solange and ex Daniel Smith's 16-year-old son, Daniel.

"The best thing was of course seeing my grandchildren almost every day. I think it made us appreciate each other," she told ET of the best part of the last year. "Seeing friends and seeing family, you realize what was important, so I think a lot of good came from it."

On top of spending added time with her own grandkids, Tina noted that she got to further focus on children she mentors as a result of quarantine.

"I mentor kids so I got to connect with them every week," she said. "It was good for them to learn and pay attention. I think it's been a great lesson as well."

Tina was at the awards show, which aired on NBC, to present Trae tha Truth with the Change Maker Award.

"I met him in 2016 after a storm, and I went down, Beyoncé and my granddaughter and I, to do charity work," Tina said of first meeting the Houston-based rapper. "... He's renting trucks, and he's going to pick up supplies, and he's an amazing young man."

Tina told ET that she hopes seeing Trae the Truth take home the Change Maker Award will inspire fans to make a difference in their communities.

"It doesn't take much. Everybody thinks that they have to do so much, but if you help one person, and that person helps one person, you spread it all around the world," she said. "It's easy to be a changemaker."