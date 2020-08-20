TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Power Shut Off After Massive House Party by L.A. Mayor

Bryce Hall is facing consequences for hosting some sizable gatherings. The TikTok star's home in the Hollywood Hills has had its utility services shut off at the order of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, according to multiple reports.

The order comes after Hall allegedly hosted several large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic and received multiple warnings from the city. He also recently celebrated his 21st birthday with a huge party at a rented house in Encino, California.

Garcetti announced the decision to cut off power to the so-called Sway House -- the rental home of Hall and fellow social media stars Blake Gray, and Noah Beck -- on Wednesday.

"With more than 2,000 Angelenos -- and over 170,000 Americans -- lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus," Garcetti said in a statement released on Wednesday. "That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk."

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," the mayor's announcement continued. "The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

Garcetti concluded, "If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives."

According to reporter Taylor Lorenz, Hall's personal home -- which faced numerous noise complaints in August -- had its power shut off, while the house he rented to host his birthday party has not been disconnected.

While Hall has not directly commented on the development, he and Grey released a new TikTok video in which they dance to "Electric Love," which many assume is a reference to their loss of power.

This development comes less than three months after Hall was arrested for possession of marijuana, along with fellow content creator Jaden Hossler, while driving though Lee County, Texas, on May 25.

ET's Katie Kause spoke with Hall in June, and he said being behind bars gave him a chance to reflect on what he needed to do to get his life in order, which he said included staying clean and sober.

While he said he was practicing sobriety, Hall admitted that he planned on drinking during his upcoming 21st birthday, and he said he'll be saving his future alcohol consumption for "only very special occasions."

That being said, Hall made it very clear to his fans -- many of whom are younger and may be influenced by his behavior -- that he doesn't want people emulating his actions, especially those that got him arrested.

"I just again want to highlight the fact that, if you're watching this, don't do what I do,'" Hall shared, directing the message to his fans. "I'm a social media content creator. I am here for entertainment purposes only, and I don't condone anything I do."

