Tiger Woods Has 'Non-Life-Threatening' Injuries, 'No Evidence of Impairment' After Crash

More information regarding Tiger Woods' severe car crash is being revealed.

ET has learned through LASD Lt. Michael White that the 45-year-old pro golfer has "non-life-threatening injuries" and "believes Woods was conscious when officers got to him."

During the live press conference hours after the accident, officials told reporters that at this time there is "no evidence of impairment" when the incident took place, and that it is subject to investigation.

They also shared that the vehicle was totaled, traveled several 100 feet from the center divider. Upon arrival, they confirmed that they did not use the jaws of life, as previously incorrectly reported. They did, however, use an axe and halligan bar to extract Woods out of the vehicle. They confirmed that he was conscious and in stable condition and taken to the UCLA hospital.

They did note that he sustained "serious injuries to both legs" after he hit a tree and his car reportedly did several rollovers. He was wearing a seat belt. Officials suspect speed was a factor in his accident.

The Los Angeles Times also reports, according to a source familiar with his treatment, that Woods' injuries included a shattered ankle and two leg fractures.

As ET previously reported, Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement. Per the LASD, Woods was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for injuries.

The athlete was the only person and occupant in the crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The accident comes just weeks after Woods underwent his fifth back surgery. In January, he had a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve -- his team shared on social media. Woods experienced discomfort following the PNC Championship he competed in with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, in December. Doctors believed the surgery was successful, and expected him to make a full recovery.

Many celebrity friends, fans and colleagues took to social media and sent well-wishes to Woods, including his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Vonn, LeBron James, Cher, Kevin Hart and many more.